Home States Andhra Pradesh

Diseases haunt uranium mining hit-villages

Experts urge UCIL, govt to supply 25 litres of purified drinking water for each household, proper medical facilities 

Published: 19th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

IICT retired scientist Dr K Babu Rao and IIPH Professor Dr V Ramana Dhara interact with the residents of Vemula mandal in Kadapa district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Retired scientist of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Dr K Babu Rao has claimed that people were suffering from various illnesses in the uranium mining-affected villages.

A team comprising Babu Rao, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Professor Dr V Ramana Dhara and Human Rights Forum State vice-president K Jayasri visited Kanam, Krinda Kottala, Kanampalle, Bhumayyagaripalle and Mabbuchintalapalle on Friday and interacted with the victims. The scientist examined the victims with skin diseases.

Babu Rao said that he found some women had developed lumps in their jaws. He stated that the people here do not even have proper medical facilities.

The scientist explained that people have been suffering from various ailments due to water contamination. He came down heavily on the UCIL management and the government for failing to supply required quantity of purified drinking water to the affected villages. He urged the UCIL  and the government to take steps to supply 20 to 25 litres of purified drinking water for each household.

Stop uranium exploration in Nallamala forest: AIYF

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State general secretary N Lenin has demanded that the government take steps to stop uranium exploration in Nallamala forest.  Various youth organisations, student unions and caste-based associations, led by AIYF Nandyal division committee, held a roundtable at the CPI office in Nandyal on Friday.  Meanwhile, the roundtable had warned of intensifying the agitation if the CM did not take steps to stop uranium exploration in Nallamala.  

Govt urged to pass resolution against mining on TS lines 

Nellore: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has warned of launching an agitation against uranium mining in Nellore district. He visited Padamati Kambhampadu in Ananthasagaram mandal on Friday where officials of Atomic Minerals Directorate had recently conducted drilling for collecting samples on the presence of uranium element.  

The CPI leader said that uranium mining will pollute soil, groundwater and water bodies. “Since the Telangana Assembly had already passed a resolution against uranium mining, we want the AP government too to pass such a resolution,” he said.  He stated that the soil and groundwater would get polluted in Somasila region if the companies take up drilling. “We will organise a roundtable on uranium mining in Vijayawada with all political parties and organisations soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Chemical Technology IICT uranium mining-affected village IIPH Human Rights Forum Kanam Krinda Kottala UCIL All India Youth Federation Nallamala forest
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp