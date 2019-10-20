Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh DGP refutes charges, says he met TDp leaders twice

He also reiterated that he is a public servant and he will meet anyone who comes to his office irrespective of their political affiliations. 

Published: 20th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the allegations levelled against him by the Opposition TDP in the sensational murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy and other issues, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has said there is no need to pay attention to such statements of political leaders against police. He also reiterated that he is a public servant and he will meet anyone who comes to his office irrespective of their political affiliations. 

Replying to a query during a press conference on Saturday, the DGP explained that he never avoided opposition leaders when they came to meet him at the office for submitting complaints. “I am a public servant and I got an opportunity to serve and safeguard the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Sawang maintained. 

When asked about the TDP leaders’ claim of not giving an appointment to them, he replied, “Unfortunately, I was not there when they (TDP leaders) came to my office for submitting a memorandum due to another meeting. How can they allege that the DGP is not available for opposition leaders?” the DGP sought to know. He added that Telugu Desam leaders met him twice and gave him the books released by the party on Palnadu tension and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ protest.  

Repeating his request to politicians,  Sawang urged them to exercise restraint and not to make allegations without any substandard proof on the issues that may disturb law and order situation in the State. 
“Before meeting me and filing a complaint, the leaders are giving statements in the media. There should be a proper way. Most importantly, leaders with decades of experience should know how to respect the police, who are sacrificing their lives for ensuring the safety of the public,” Sawang said, indirectly referring to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against him.  

He further said the police department will take incidents of attacks on journalists seriously and ensure punishment of the criminals irrespective of their political affiliation. “Irrespective of the reasons for committing crimes against journalists, we will give top priority to such cases,” the DGP assured.

