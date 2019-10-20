Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government commences bulk booking of sand, supply to touch 1 lakh MT soon 

With an improvement in availability of sand, the State government has commenced the bulk booking system to supply the construction material to those who require it in huge quantity. 

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

The system for bulk booking of sand has been made online to enable the customers to place orders for the construction material as per their requirement by uploading necessary documents and after payment of the requisite amount.

“Following several complaints by the builders that the construction activity came to a grinding halt in the State due to non-availability of adequate sand affecting the livelihood of thousands of workers, we have organised a meeting with representatives of CREDAI. After hearing their grievances, we have commenced the bulk booking of sand to spur the construction activity,” a mining official told TNIE.

Another official said they will make arrangements for the supply of sand from a particular reach if the bulk booking order is for 500 metric tonnes. In case the capacity of the reach is 500 MT of sand a day, we will supply 100 MT each to five bulk customers and the process will continue for five days, he said.

As of now, customers are only allowed to book 20 MT of sand a day and they are allowed to make their next booking only after three days. 

“The district-level sand committee meetings are being convened to take up decasting and desilting in identified areas. We are hopeful of increasing the availability of sand to 1 lakh MT a day soon from the existing 40,000 MT,’’ the official explained.

