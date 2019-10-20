Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy steps in, tomato sales on track

100 tonnes of tomatoes, including Friday’s stock, sold; prices range from `6 to `19 a kg  

Published: 20th October 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture marketing regional joint director Sudhakar monitoring the sale of tomatoes at Pathikonda Market Yard in Kurnool district on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intervention, tomato trading is back on track on Saturday at Pathikonda Market Yard in Kurnool district where farmers threw their produce on the road on Friday after prices dropped to mere Rs 1 per kg. 

After reports of the troubles of tomato farmers, including very less prices and non-availability of official trading mechanism at the Pathikonda Government Agriculture Market Yard, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to take steps to stabilise tomato prices. He also directed the officials to purchase the farmers’ produce if the traders are not ready to buy it. Accordingly, district officials offered a minimum support price of Rs 6 per kg, depending on the quality of tomatoes. The best quality tomatoes were sold at Rs 19 per kg. Officials said nearly 100 metric tonnes of tomatoes, including Friday’s stock, were completely sold out at the market on Saturday.

According to official sources,  the Chief Minister also told officials of Kurnool district to visit the market yard and interact with the farmers to know their problems. The government has de-regulated fruits and vegetables so that the farmers can sell them without paying market fee and agent commission.  

Earlier in the day, agents tried to buy tomatoes outside the market to foil the steps taken by the authorities. However, the farmers refused their proposal. Pathikonda Market Yard authorities kept a close tab on tomato sale at the market. The police were also given orders to file FIRs against the agents who are harassing farmers. The new measures taken by the government has forced the agents to purchase tomatoes at the market yard itself.

Agriculture marketing regional joint director Sudhakar said the prices ranged between Rs 6 and Rs 19 a kg of tomatoes, according to quality. He also visited the market yard and monitored the tomato trading. 
Later, Sudhakar told the media that about 100 metric tonnes of tomatoes were sold at the market on the day. The State government purchased eight tonnes of tomatoes from the farmers with the price stabilisation funds. 

Meanwhile, the joint director  blamed the four buyers in the town for the whole mess. “Unlike other markets such as Madanapalle, where there are more buyers, Pathikonda market has been monopolised by these four buyers,”  he added. The police filed FIRs against the four buyers for breach of trust as they refused to buy tomatoes from the market.   

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy, TDP Pathikonda in-charge KE Shyam Babu, BJP leader E Ranga Gowda and Congress leader B Kranti Naidu visited the yard and interacted with farmers. Krishna Murthy alleged that the YSRC government has failed to solve the farmers’ problems. He urged the government to fix Rs 10 a kg as minimum support price for tomatoes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tomato Pathikonda Market tomato price Kurnool district KE Krishna Murthy E Ranga Gowda
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp