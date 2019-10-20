Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complaint against Chandrababu Naidu, Varla Ramaiah for ‘abusing’ State police

They also mentioned that the TDP was using social media to spread some baseless allegations against the police.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress leaders on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Varla Ramaiah for hurling ‘abusive comments’ against the State police. 

YSRC MLAs Md Mustafa, V Rajani and U Sridevi, along with other leaders, complained that the former CM had issued warnings to the State DGP.  The complaint, which had mentions of the former CM’s speech in Visakhapatnam, was lodged at Arundelpeta police station of Guntur.  They said Chandrababu Naidu had abused the police at various platforms, including at a meeting in Nellore.  On Varla Ramaiah, they added the TDP leader had accused the police several times of harbouring criminals to defame the department. 

They also mentioned that the TDP was using social media to spread some baseless allegations against the police. The YSRC leaders urged action against Naidu and Ramaiah under sections 506, 509, 353 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.  Arundelpeta Sub Inspector G Balakrishna said that he  received the complaint from the YSRC MLAs and others, and legal opinion would be considered before any action was taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress YSR Congress leaders TDP Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu Varla Ramaiah YSRC MLA
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp