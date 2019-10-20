Complaint against Chandrababu Naidu, Varla Ramaiah for ‘abusing’ State police

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress leaders on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Varla Ramaiah for hurling ‘abusive comments’ against the State police.

YSRC MLAs Md Mustafa, V Rajani and U Sridevi, along with other leaders, complained that the former CM had issued warnings to the State DGP. The complaint, which had mentions of the former CM’s speech in Visakhapatnam, was lodged at Arundelpeta police station of Guntur. They said Chandrababu Naidu had abused the police at various platforms, including at a meeting in Nellore. On Varla Ramaiah, they added the TDP leader had accused the police several times of harbouring criminals to defame the department.

They also mentioned that the TDP was using social media to spread some baseless allegations against the police. The YSRC leaders urged action against Naidu and Ramaiah under sections 506, 509, 353 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Arundelpeta Sub Inspector G Balakrishna said that he received the complaint from the YSRC MLAs and others, and legal opinion would be considered before any action was taken.