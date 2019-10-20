District status rumours create realty boom in Nandyal

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With rumours of Nandyal becoming a separate district from January 2020, the real estate business is booming. Currently, prices have almost doubled compared to last year.

The real estate developers and brokers are busy promoting new ventures on the town outskirts. Surrounding villages, such as Kothapalli, Koduru, Venkateswarapuram, Balapanur, Rythunagaram, Kanala, Pandurangapuram, Chabolu, Ayyalurumetta and Sugalimetta have also been witnessing hectic activity.

“One acre of land is being sold at over Rs 2 crore. The cost of one cent is Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. A two-cent house plot located on the town outskirts at Cheruvukatta is being sold at Rs 40 lakh,” K Krishnamurthy Rao, a government teacher said.

He added that he had been searching for a house at an affordable price for the last five months, but till date, he has not found one. A real estate agent S Chand Basha said the demand to make Nandyal into a separate district has been pending for a long time. “We will be thankful to the Chief Minister if he fulfils our demand,” he maintained.