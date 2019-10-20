Guntur Rural SP visits violence-prone villages

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Asking people to refrain from group clashing and cooperate with the police to maintain peace, Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao visited Atmakur (Durgi mandal) and Jangameswarapadu (Gurazala) in Guntur district on Saturday.

He interacted with the public and students in their respective villages and asked them instead focus on their children’s future and help them lead a disciplined life.

The police will maintain tight security in the violence-prone areas, he said, adding that stern action will be taken against any individual if he/she was involved in any violence.

“The police are focusing on the people’s welfare in vulnerable villages. Pickets have been set up to address the villagers problems so the people should keep their differences aside and live happily together.”

The SP interacted with students in the government school. Additional SP Prasad Rao, Gurajala DSP K Srihari, CI Bhaktavashala Reddy and other officers accompanied the SP during his visit.

