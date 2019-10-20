Home States Andhra Pradesh

Marine experts hopeful of recovering Royal Vasishta by October 21

The team, led by Captain Adinarayana of Kakinada Port, expects that the boat recovery mission may finish by Monday, given that weather conditions are favourable. 

Team searching Royal Vasistha, capsized in Godavari river (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After having pulled out an iron railing of Royal Vasishta, which capsized in Godavari at Kachuluru on September 15, the team of marine experts, led by Dharmadi Satyam, have now pulled the boat till 40-50 feet from the surface of the water. The team, led by Captain Adinarayana of Kakinada Port, expects that the boat recovery mission may finish by Monday, given that weather conditions are favourable. 

On Saturday, the work was stopped due to heavy rains in the region and it would resume on Sunday. Dharmadi Satyam said the location where the boat sank was 250 feet from Kachuluru bund area. The team, which had earlier hooked the boat with an anchor, were able to draw the iron railing from the water on Wednesday.

“A 700-metre-long iron rope and 3,000-feet-long nylon rope were being used for the recovery. The water flow is less and weather conditions are suitable to continue the mission,” he had said earlier.

