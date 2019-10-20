Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reverse bidding helps Andhra Pradesh government save Rs 61.76 crore on Veligonda

MEIL bags Tunnel-II works of the irrigation project by quoting 7% less price

Published: 20th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II

Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II. (Photo |EPS)

By Jayanth P & ivnp Prasad Babu
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s attempt to save exchequer’s money through reverse tendering has yielded desired result once again with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) quoting 7 per cent less price, compared to the contract awarded during the previous regime for the execution of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel-II. On a pro-rata basis, the government has claimed that Rs 61.76 crore is the net saving due to the reverse tendering of Veligonda project.

The Water Resources department on Saturday opened the financial bids filed for the project and found that Rs 512.5 crore bid was the lowest. Setting this as the benchmark, the department held reverse bidding, in which MEIL quoted Rs 491.37 crore. “As per the recommendations of the expert committee, reverse tendering was held, in which MEIL quoted Rs 491.37 crore, Rs 21.14 crore less than the benchmark value of Rs 512.5 crore for reverse bidding. The benchmark value is itself Rs 40.63 crore less than the earlier awarded value. So, the total saving is Rs 61.76 crore,” an official explained.

For the record, the previous government set the estimated contract value (ECV) for the project works at Rs 528.35 crore. The works were awarded to Rithwik Projects Private Ltd (RPPL), owned by the family of the then TDP MP CM Ramesh (now with the BJP) for an excess of 4.69 per cent at Rs 577.91 crore. After the change of guard, the expert committee constituted by the YSRC dispensation to review various engineering projects, recommended that fresh tenders be called because of the anomalies in the previous contract. The department accordingly terminated the contract of the works, which did not achieve 25 per cent progress, as part of its policy decision, and initiated reverse tendering for the balance works worth Rs 553.13 crore.

Veligonda Tunnel-II, which is 7.57 km long with 9.2-metre diameter, is the second project for which the State government went for reverse tendering after the Polavaram project. According to Veligonda project Superintending Engineer V Veerraju, four companies, including RPPL, MEIL, Patel Infrastructure Ltd and RR Constructions, participated in the tendering process. However, the project has been bagged by MEIL, which also secured Polavaram irrigation and hydel power projects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd MEIL Veligonda project Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Tunnel Rithwik Projects Private Ltd Polavaram project
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp