Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University V-C held for ‘abusing’ sacked attender

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tulluru DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy said that Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vallabhaneni Damodar Naidu was arrested on Sunday at Guntur and produced in court, which remanded him in 15-day judicial custody. His arrest under the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act came following a complaint lodged by a former attender of the university.

Uyyala Muralikrishna of Chilakaluripeta mandalam was appointed as an attendant at the university in 2016. However, he was removed from service in April this year by Damodara Naidu allegedly without serving any prior notice.

On November 23, Muralikrishna came along with his friend Gummadi Rajesh and met Damodar Naidu in the 2nd block of the Secretariat at Velagapudi, demanding his job back. Later, he lodged a complaint with Tullur police alleging that the V-C abused him in the name of his caste. Following this, police registered a case against him on Thursday. After checking the CCTV footage at the Secretariat, police arrested Damodar Naidu at Navbharat Nagar in Guntur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Jawahar accused the police of filing a false case against Damodar Naidu. He questioned the arrest of the V-C without consent of the Governor.