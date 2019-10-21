Andhra Pradesh government changes in-charge ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The in-charge ministers of every district, except Chittor, has been changed.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated in-charge ministers to all the 13 districts on July 4.

On Sunday, a Government Order was issued changing/replacing the in-charge ministers. While Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Pilli Subash Chandrabose and Mekathoti Sucharita were relieved of the in-charge minister responsibilities, three other ministers — Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh— were given the in-charge responsibilities. Official sources said the change is purely on administrative grounds.