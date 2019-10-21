Burglars strike at four places in Kurnool district, 59 tolas of gold stolen

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Burglars struck at four places in Kurnool district on Saturday night and decamped with 59 tolas of gold, 2.1 kg of silver and Rs 3.2 lakh cash.

According to police, in the first incident, burglars gained entry into the house of a deputy tahsildar at Farooq Nagar in Nandyal and took away Rs 2 lakh cash, 40 tolas of gold and 2 kg silver. The deputy tahsildar, along with his family members, had gone to attend a relative’s funeral at the time of theft. In the second incident at Chapirevula in Nandyal Mandal, thieves stole Rs 20,000 cash and 2 tolas of gold.

In Kurnool city, some unidentified persons entered a locked flat at Santosh Nagar, and decamped with 15 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver and Rs 1 lakh cash. In another incident at Gondiparla under Kurnool Rural police station limits, two persons gained entry into a house on the pretext of performing puja and robbed 2 tolas of gold chain from a woman. Cases have been registered at the respective police stations.