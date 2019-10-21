Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy to meet Union ministers, submit AP’s wish list to Centre

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit. He is likely to have a series of meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Power Minister RK Singh to discuss various issues pertaining to the State.

The Chief Minister is likely to submit a wish list to the Union ministers, which includes release of pending funds, financial assistance for projects proposed by the AP government and Centre’s intervention to resolve the pending interstate issues.

According to the information released by the Chief Minister’s Office, Jagan will leave for the national capital at 10 am after participating in the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in the city. Though the agenda has not been released, the Chief Minister is likely to discuss various issues of the State with Home Minister Amit Shah. Jagan was scheduled to meet Amit Shah earlier this month after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he could not as the latter was busy with poll campaign in Maharashtra.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister may also present Amit Shah the details of the State’s finances, which are in the red, and the aid required from the Centre. He is likely to explain the State government’s decisions to review renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) and reverse tendering for projects to the Home Minister.

For the record, the Chief Minister had already presented a wish list to Modi earlier this month requesting the release of additional grant-in-aid, reimbursement of revenue deficit, release of interim funds for Polavaram, support for river integration projects, enhancement of financial aid for backward districts and implementation of pending provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat and submit the details of the money saved on Polavaram project by going for reverse tendering. Incidentally, Shekhawat, when BJP State leaders met him last week, stated that the Jal Shakti Ministry was yet to receive full details of reverse tendering of the national project. Jagan will also request the release of pending funds for Polavaram, and also funds for the Godavari-Krishna-Penna interlinking project and for the ones which will enable diversion of surplus Krishna water to Rayalaseema region.

In the meeting with Power Minister Singh, Jagan is likely to explain the State’s observations on the issue of review of renewable PPAs. In the past, Singh had advised Jagan twice against review of the PPAs without evidence of malpractices. In this context, the Chief Minister may apprise the Power Minister of the present status.

As per the schedule, Jagan will stay in New Delhi on Tuesday also to finish his official meetings. He will leave the national capital in the evening and reach Visakhapatnam at 7 pm to attend the wedding reception of YSRC Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi.

Govt to present report on Polavaram at PPA meet
Vijayawada: The State government is set to present a detailed report on the reverse tendering of Polavaram project at the scheduled  meeting of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) in Hyderabad on Monday. The PPA will later forward the report to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, which stated that it has not been given any official information by AP government on the latest developments pertaining to the national project. According to a PPA official, it is not the executive meeting of the authority, but it will take stock of the AP’s plans on resuming project execution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Union Home Minister Amit Shah Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Power Minister RK Singh Police Commemoration Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp