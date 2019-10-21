Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP minister Adi Narayana Reddy joins BJP

Once considered close to  Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy has won thrice from the Jammaladugu constituency of Kodappa district.

Published: 21st October 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Adi_Narayana_Reddy

Three-time MLA and former Andhra Pradesh minister Adi Narayana Reddy joined the BJP on 21 October 2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Adi Narayana Reddy, a three-time MLA and a former minister of the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

He was welcomed into the BJP by the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Soon after joining the saffron party, Reddy said that he was deeply influenced by the policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy had resigned from TDP's primary membership on September 12. There were strong rumours of him joining the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Once considered close to Naidu, Reddy has won thrice from the Jammaladugu constituency of Kodappa district.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adi Narayana Reddy TDP BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp