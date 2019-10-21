Former TDP minister Adi Narayana Reddy joins BJP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Adi Narayana Reddy, a three-time MLA and a former minister of the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

He was welcomed into the BJP by the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Soon after joining the saffron party, Reddy said that he was deeply influenced by the policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy had resigned from TDP's primary membership on September 12. There were strong rumours of him joining the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Once considered close to Naidu, Reddy has won thrice from the Jammaladugu constituency of Kodappa district.

