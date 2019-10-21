Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Inspire’ scheme to teach tribal students dream big

Students can now interact with IAS, IPS, doctors and engineers

Published: 21st October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tribal students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After launching the ‘IIT Super-60’ intensive coaching programme for tribal students in Srikakulam, Seetampeta ITDA Project Officer (PO) CM Saikanth Varma has launched another scheme through which the students can interact with professionals to get a hands-on experience about various fields.

Named ‘Inspire’, schools under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) will interact with IAS and IPS officers, doctors, engineers and scientists so that the students can understand and follow their passion. The youngsters will also visit corporate hospitals, companies, areas where big constructions are taking places and workplaces of government officials.

Seetampeta ITDA has about 23,000 students in 57 schools, which include Gurukulas. “To boost the confidence of tribal students, we have initiated the ‘Inspire’ programme in the area,” said Saikanth Varma. Students who aspire to become doctors will visit corporate hospitals and spend half-a-day there. They will also discuss with doctors what all are needed to pursue the profession.

Similarly, students who want to become engineers will visit big constructions and spend time with engineers. “We are also planning to make the students who wish to become IPS and IAS officers spend a day with collector and superintendent of police. Meanwhile, we are awaiting the nod of software companies to be a part of the programme. We will select students from Classes VIII and IX for the programme,” he added.

Under the scheme, around 40 students from ITDA schools will be going on a field-visit once in two weeks.The first batch was recently sent to GMR Varalaxmi Corporate Hospital, the PO said, adding that the trip would be organised every fortnight.

