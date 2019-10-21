Home States Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry urges PM Modi to take steps to save Savings Bank accounts 

In the letter, Balashowry mentioned that Savings Bank deposit is a hybrid product used and maintained by individuals and households.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi in Sirsa, Haryana.

PM Narendra Modi in Sirsa, Haryana. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry, who is a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take steps to build confidence among people of the country that their deposits in banks are safe.

In the letter, Balashowry mentioned that Savings Bank deposit is a hybrid product used and maintained by individuals and households. As a part of financial sector reforms, RBI had deregulated interest rates on deposits in 2003, but it did not touch interest rate on Savings Bank deposits and since then the rate of interest on Savings Bank stood at 3.5%; which is very low. But, taking shelter under the recent Monetary Review of the RBl, the SBI has slashed interest rates even on Savings Bank deposits. “Taking advantage of this, other public sector banks may bring down the rate of interest on SB deposits,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry Public Accounts Committee Prime Minister Narendra Modi RBI Savings Bank deposits
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp