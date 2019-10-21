Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand issue: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to undertake padayatra in Vizag in November first week

The meeting also discussed prevailing political situation in the two Telugu states.

Published: 21st October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will undertake a ‘padayatra’ in Visakhapatnam in the first week of November to express solidarity with lakhs of construction workers who have lost their job.

Jana Sena political affairs committee, which met under the chairmanship of Kalyan at the party office in Hyderabad on Sunday, took several decisions to rejuvenate the party. Speaking to media persons, party leader Nadendla Manohar said Jana Sena has decided to give more role to youth, and programmes have been chalked out to involve them from the grassroots level. He said a committee, headed by Thota Chandrasekhar, has been formed for the Visakhapatnam ‘long march’ and the modalities of the padayatra would be finalised soon.

Manohar added the YSRC, which promised to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme during elections, had forgotten it. The meeting also discussed sand scarcity, foisting of false cases against political opponents, removal of outsourcing and contractual employees and lacunae in the new liquor policy. He said the committee felt that various sectors in the State were in doldrums due to decisions taken by the government, which lacked administrative experience.

The meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the two Telugu states. Addressing the committee, Kalyan said normalcy in the sand supply was not restored even after four months and, as a result, 35 lakh construction workers were deprived of their livelihood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan padayatra Thota Chandrasekhar YSRC Contributory Pension Scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp