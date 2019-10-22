Andhra Pradesh: New medical college hostel buildings on the anvil

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the 50 seats increased in each college of the State as per the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, officials of the medical education department are planning to construct new hostel buildings in all medical colleges.

The directorate of medical education (DME) is likely to entrust the project works to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). From the ongoing academic year, EWS quota for both PG and UG seats have been implemented. Currently, there are 30 medical government, private and deemed-to-be colleges across the State, with about 4,000 medical seats.

There are 1,900 MBBS seats only in the government medical colleges of the State. After the implementation of quota, 500 seats will be added to the number. Similarly, PG seats will also see a rise. The officials are now concerned about improving facilities for the increased number of students. In a recent review meeting conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, development of infrastructure facilities in medical colleges were discussed. After receiving a nod from the CM, the DME officials are going ahead with the works.