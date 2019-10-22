Government to resume Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebration on November 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1. Though the AP Formation Day was celebrated on November 1 in the erstwhile united AP, the previous TDP regime abolished the practice post bifurcation and organised ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’ on June 2, the day of State bifurcation.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has directed the officials to make arrangements for the conduct of AP Formation Day celebrations in the State on November 1 in a grand manner. Holding a review meeting with the officials at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary said the State level celebrations of AP Formation Day will be organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

As the nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he also asked the officials to felicitate the family members of freedom fighters and those who strove for the formation of AP. A list of those who strove for promotion of Telugu language and culture and those who excelled in sports should be prepared to present awards to them in recognition of their services.

Two sub-committees should be formed for selection of cultural events to be organised as part of the AP Formation Day celebrations and also to finalise the list of award recipients, he said.

Government advisors Ajeya Kallam, GVD Krishna Mohan and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh, Principal Secretaries Praveen Kumar, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, SS Rawat and I&PR Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy were present.