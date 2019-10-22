Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government to resume Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebration on November 1

The State government has decided to celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1. Though the AP Formation Day was celebrated on November 1 in the erstwhile united AP, the previous TDP regime abolished the practice post bifurcation and organised ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’ on June 2, the day of State bifurcation. 

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has directed the officials to make arrangements for the conduct of AP Formation Day celebrations in the State on November 1 in a grand manner. Holding a review meeting with the officials at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary said the State level celebrations of AP Formation Day will be organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

As the nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he also asked the officials to felicitate the family members of freedom fighters and those who strove for the formation of AP. A list of those who strove for promotion of Telugu language and culture and those who excelled in sports should be prepared to present awards to them in recognition of their services.

Two sub-committees should be formed for selection of cultural events to be organised as part of the AP Formation Day celebrations and also to finalise the list of award recipients, he said.

Government advisors Ajeya Kallam, GVD Krishna Mohan and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh, Principal Secretaries Praveen Kumar, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, SS Rawat and I&PR Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Andhra Pradesh chief secretary LV Subramanyam
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)
Suresh Gopi praises youngsters for coming out to vote despite heavy downpour in Kerala
Gallery
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp