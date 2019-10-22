Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hereditary rights for temple priests in Andhra Pradesh

Responding to the demand of the Archaka community, the State government has provided hereditary Archakatvam rights to temple priests.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Priests performing Pavitrotsavam to the processional idols of Lord Rama, His Consort Sita and his brother Lakshmana at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday

Representational image (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Responding to the demand of the Archaka community, the State government has provided hereditary Archakatvam rights to temple priests. The hereditary rights of Mirasidars, Archakas and other office holders and servants of religious or endowments institutions were abolished more than two decades ago. YSRC chief  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also promised to revive hereditary rights of temple priests during his election campaign. 

Fulfilling its election promise, the YSRC government issued a GO on Monday stipulating the conditions of the service and payment of emoluments to such Archakas. It was also decided to launch a scheme for hereditary Archakas to ensure their welfare. 

