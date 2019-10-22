Hereditary rights for temple priests in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the demand of the Archaka community, the State government has provided hereditary Archakatvam rights to temple priests. The hereditary rights of Mirasidars, Archakas and other office holders and servants of religious or endowments institutions were abolished more than two decades ago. YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also promised to revive hereditary rights of temple priests during his election campaign.

Fulfilling its election promise, the YSRC government issued a GO on Monday stipulating the conditions of the service and payment of emoluments to such Archakas. It was also decided to launch a scheme for hereditary Archakas to ensure their welfare.