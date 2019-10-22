Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram Project Authority in Andhra Pradesh wants central nominee on probe team

The PPA has advised the state to expedite the process of awarding works to a new contractor to finish the coffer dam by May 2020.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

Polavaram Dam Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Monday discussed in detail the recent reverse tendering of the Polavaram headworks and advised the State water resources department to ensure that works are taken up as soon as possible without delay.

The PPA officials met with the water resources department officials in Hyderabad to get a sense of the State government’s Polavaram plans. Speaking to TNIE, Adityanath Das, special chief secretary, water resources department, said the meeting was held by the PPA primarily to know the status of the project and discuss how soon works could be resumed.

The State officials informed the PPA that they were not in a position to award the work to the new contractor in view of the fact that the high court had stayed the process after the previous contractor Navayuga moved the court over the cancellation of the hydel power project contract awarded to it. Nonetheless, they assured the PPA that they were trying to resolve the issue and award the works at the earliest.

The PPA further advised the State officials to take up relief and rehabilitation works on top priority and complete by May 2020 works up to 41.15 m. The PPA also said balance works of the cofferdam should be started at the earliest and completed by the end of May next year. It appears that the PPA officials did not object to the reverse tendering of the headworks after being briefed over the same. 

The issue of observations of the expert committee constituted by the State government to look into alleged irregularities also came up for discussion. A special technical team has been constituted for the purpose and it is already on the job, he told the PPA officials. All the project works, including the headworks, left main canal and right main canal, are being examined by the special team. The PPA officials sought details of the composition of the special team and felt that a nominee from the Central government, nominated by the Jal Shakti Ministry, may be included in the team. 

The PPA officials also advised the State officials to get designs of the various project components approved by the agencies concerned and pointed out that there was a variation in the tendered quantity as per the progress report and the approved designs. 

They suggested that at the time of signing the agreement with the new contractor, various factors should be kept in mind and the agreement should be according to the actual balance quantities and approved design specifications. The State officials submitted an action taken a report on environmental damage due to the dumping site near the Polavaram project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Project Authority
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)
Suresh Gopi praises youngsters for coming out to vote despite heavy downpour in Kerala
Gallery
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp