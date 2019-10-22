Home States Andhra Pradesh

Remove shops encroaching on roads: Guntur Municipal commissioner C Anuradha

Anuradha observed that some of the shops set up were occupying much of the roads.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha inspecting Swarna Bharati Nagar and other areas in Guntur city on Monday

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha inspecting Swarna Bharati Nagar and other areas in Guntur city on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha directed officials concerned to remove shops, which were encroaching on roads near Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Adavi Takkellapadu of Guntur city. As part of a routine inspection, she inspected Adavi Takkellapadu, Swarna Bharathi Nagar and other areas of the city on Monday. 

She observed that some of the shops set up were occupying much of the roads. Upon noticing stagnation of water in drains, she directed officials to remove silt for clearing of the sewerage water. The civic body chief directed the sanitary workers to take up anti-larval activities after clearing of sewerage water from the drains to check the spread of mosquitoes. 

She interacted with students to know about their problems at Swarnabharati Nagar. Upon observing damage of roads at Swarnabharati Nagar, officials were directed to take up repair works immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur shops Guntur road encroachment
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Actor and politician Suresh Gopi. (Photo | EPS)
Suresh Gopi praises youngsters for coming out to vote despite heavy downpour in Kerala
Gallery
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kumari Selja shows a victory sign after casting her vote during Haryana Assembly elections in Hisar on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Haryana elections: From tractors to cycles, politicians arrive in style to cast their votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp