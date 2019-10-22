Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Royal Vasishta', which capsized in AP's Godavari with 77 onboard, retrieved after 38 days

The ill-fated boat with nearly 77 passengers and crew had capsized in river Godavari as it passed through whirlpools at Kachaluru on September 15.

Royal Vasista Punnami boat pulled out from river Godavari at Kacchulurumanda of East Godavari on Tuesday

Royal Vasista Punnami boat pulled out from river Godavari at Kacchulurumanda of East Godavari on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thirty-eight days after it sunk into the river Godavari on its way to the famous Papi Hills tourist spot where it capsized near Kachaluru village, the team of marine experts led by Kakinada-based Dharmadi Satyam have finally retrieved the boat from the waters. The rescue team has also found five bodies from the boat.

The ill-fated boat with nearly 77 passengers and crew had capsized in river Godavari as it passed through whirlpools at Kachaluru on September 15. The flow in the river was high when the boat capsized and locals rescued 26 passengers, a majority of them who were wearing life jackets.

ALSO READ: Scuba divers find Royal Vasishta boat in ‘V’ shape

Since September 15, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Navy took up rescue operations and could retrieve the bodies of 39 passengers. Tourists from AP and also neighbouring Telangana State were aboard the boat when it capsized.

Anticipating that the bodies of the remaining passengers might be stuck in the air-conditioned cabin of the capsized boat, the marine experts started Operation Royal Vasistha to retrieve the boat amid unfavourable conditions. Rise in water levels, incessant rains, lack of proper road connectivity hampered the operations but finally, the boat was retrieved on Tuesday.

Of the 12 bodies that were still missing, five bodies were recovered from the mangled Royal Vasistha boat.

