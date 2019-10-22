Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to give tabs to Loco Pilots to ease load

During emergencies, Loco Pilots refer to reference books on topics like general and subsidiary rules to take proper action.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Marching towards digitisation, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to given android based tablet PCs to Loco Pilots for their convenience and reduce their workload by implementing a common line box system. In a press release issued here on Sunday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the Loco Pilots form an essential part of the organisation and play a key role in train operations.

"Before being deployed in the field, they have to undergo vigorous technical and safety training on topics like the classification of signalling arrangements, working system and engine troubleshooting, route knowledge, track conditions, caution orders, speed restrictions, up and down routes and good driving skills," he said. 

To update their knowledge during work, they need to carry reference books on topics like general and subsidiary rules, troubleshooting manual on electrical and diesel engines, accident manuals, working time tab and a rough journal for noting down their observations on the run. 

During emergencies, Loco Pilots refer to these books to take proper action. However, carrying them often prove to be cumbersome and in times of crisis, manually searching for guidelines proves to be difficult.
In order to make the search easy, SCR has developed an application of its own and decided to load the same on the tablets along with reference manuals.

If the Loco Pilots want to find out information on any particular topic, they need to simply type a word or sentence related to the subject in the search box to get the details. These devices are light-weight and easy to carry. Modifications to the existing manuals and rules will be made from a nominated control point, which will be automatically updated for all tab users whenever they come in range of the station’s crew lobby Wi-Fi zone. 

In addition, an e-rough journal app will also be loaded on the hand-held devices to write down their observations instead of manually noting it down.“At present, Loco Pilots working in mail, express and passenger trains of Vijayawada division have been given these tabs and their response is positive. We are making plans to supply them to the entire zone,” said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.

He opined that Loco Pilots are the core of Railways and expressed his happiness towards the methods being adopted by SCR to improve their working conditions. He also said efforts are being made to provide air conditioning in the locomotives in a phased manner and advised to extend these facilities to the entire zone at the earliest.

