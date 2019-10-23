Andhra Pradesh at 11th position in crimes; offences against women, children rise

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an increase in crimes against women, children and senior citizens, bodily offences such as murders, hurt cases, child trafficking and other crimes, Andhra Pradesh stood at 11th position (13th in 2016), according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2017.

Of the total 30,62,579 cases registered under various IPC sections across the country in 2017, including seven Union Territories, 1.32 lakh cases were registered in the State, an increase in 8 per cent (around 25,000 cases) from the previous year’s figure. The State had a share of 4.3 per cent of crimes in the country in 2017.

According to the NCRB data, 16,960 cases were registered in the State in connection with crimes against women, of which 988 are rape cases. While just four cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported, 712 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women were reported in 2017.

Shockingly, cases related to cruelty by husbands and relatives saw a steep 27.5 per cent rise — 7,156 cases. Of the total cases, 152 women died due to dowry harassment and other reasons. Another 607 women attempted suicide. With the police starting various women protection initiatives, there is a decrease in acid attack incidents - from 11 in 2016 to 2 in 2017.

The data further indicated that an increase in atrocities against girls below 18 years. As many as 541 minors suffered sexual abuse. The data also indicated an increase in the number of cases of physical abuse and sexual exploitation in the age group between 18 and 25 years. Ironically, in most of the cases, victim women/girl faced troubles from their family members, relatives or known persons in their vicinity, the NCRB data revealed.

The crimes against children rose to 2,397 in 2017 from 1,992 in 2016. In what could be a worrying trend, the incidents of economic offences were increased by 12 per cent, with reporting of 6,299 cases across the State.

Of the total 5,462 cases pertaining to forgery, cheating, and fraud, 780 cases were related to criminal breach of trust and 57 counterfeit cases. The State stood seventh in human trafficking cases with 218 cases, while Jharkhand topped with 373 cases followed by West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra.