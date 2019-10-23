Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy downpour is also likely to batter Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Apart from these places, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, the sky will mainly be clear with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic and West Bengal.

Also, the strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea. A squally weather along Maharashtra-GoaKarnataka-Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area and north Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.

The organisation had advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

The IMD further stated in its advisory that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours. It is likely to move initially east-northeastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till October 25 and then west-northwestwards with gradual intensification," the weather forecast agency stated. (ANI)