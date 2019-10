By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police on Tuesday arrested a couple at Chilakalabavi bus stop, for duping gullible people and decamping with 790 grams of gold jewellery.

Addressing the media, DSP U Suryanarayana said the couple Syed Sha Mohamood and Syed Naveeda Sultana visited the house of SheikhAsma at Muradiyanagar here on October 17 and told her that they found a ghost in her house and trapped it in a bottle. Later, they hoodwinked the woman and fled with her gold jewellery.