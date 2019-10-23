Home States Andhra Pradesh

Never saw this type of government in 40 years of political life: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that in the name of reverse tendering, the YSRCP government had stalled the development of the State.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he had never seen this type of a government in his 40 years of political life. Addressing a press conference here, he said that in the name of reverse tendering, the YSRCP government had stalled the development of the State. 

“They are attacking the TDP workers physically, socially and economically with an intention to weaken the party. More than 100 cases were filed against the TDP leaders and activists to intimidate the party workers and leaders. They are even using SC, ST Atrocity Act for filing cases against the TDP workers,” Naidu said. 

He described Kodela’s death as the murder by the government.  "Surprisingly, the DGP is trying to educate me, who worked as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 years. Cases are being booked against TDP activists in West Godavari district. Police even filed a case against TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Are you trying to intimidate me? Are you playing mind games with me?" he questioned. Though the Centre had released the MGNREGS pending bills, the State government is yet to release wages of workers. The YSRC government had released Rs 2,000 crore pending bills for contractors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Party
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp