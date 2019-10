By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal on Tuesday conducted an interactive meeting with Ongole, Tanguguturu, Singarayakonda and surrounding police station officers on the newly-constituted ‘junior investigation officers’ (JIOs) system.

In this connection, the SP explained the concept of JIOs and the advantages of this initiative. DSP-Ongole Prasad, Singarayakonda CI Ajaykumar, Ongole Rural CI Subba Rao along with Singarayakonda circle limits JIOs attended.