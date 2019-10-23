State government fulfilled promise to archakas: Andhra Pradesh Dy Speaker Kona Raghupathi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over the fact that hereditary rights of temple priests will be retained, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the archakas serving temples will benefit under the hereditary archaka scheme.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker said CM Jagan fulfilled his promise to retain the hereditary rights of mirasidars, archakas and other religious posts in temples after coming to power.

"The decision helps priests working in the temple in rural areas to support their families. The hereditary rights aid them in serving god more efficiently," Raghupathi opined. "During the former TDP government’s tenure, priests used to spend money from their own pockets. Decreasing the burden on them, the YSRC government has allotted Rs 100 crore for performing temple rituals," said the minister, rebuking TDP leader and former CM Naidu.