Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath blames TDP for low ranking in NITI survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of TDP leaders that the State was lagging behind in various sectors under the YSRC government, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Wednesday launched a broadside against Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Accusing the TDP leaders of giving mischievous statements, Buggana asserted that despite a terrible financial situation inherited from the previous government, the YSRC government has increased pension amount and launched a slew of welfare schemes within thee months.

Reacting to the remarks of Yanamala that AP slipped to 10th rank in India Innovation Index, Buggana pointed out that the question of falling does not arise as the ranking has been given for the first time. Besides, the ranking has been given based on the data of the past five years, Buggana observed.

"The Innovation Index is a survey conducted by NITI Aayog and the ranking is based on indicators such as enablers and performance of every State. Enablers take 10 years of assessment and performance takes five years of assessment. All the indicators were taken from the previous regime. I think Yanamala has not read the report properly," Buggana said.

The performance is ranked by indicators such as patents filed from the State, industrial design and number of publications from the State. About seven indicators and 30 sub-indicators were taken into consideration while ranking the State’s performance.

He maintained that at least not even one can be done in three months. "Within three months, we have increased the pension amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,250. YSR Rythu Bahrosa scheme has been implemented before one year of the promised date. The government has been paying premium and giving insurance to farmers. About 20 per cent of liquor shops have been closed. The women in the State are very happy with the move," the minister claimed.

He said as the Naidu government borrowed Rs 2.8 lakh crore, the YSRC government was paying an interest amount of Rs 20,000 crore. In 2014-15, the first year of the TDP government, it gave Rs 2,000 crore subsidy to the industries. In 2015-16, it allocated Rs 290 crore budget, but gave only Rs 26 crore. In 2016-17, it allocated Rs 470 crore, but released only Rs 292 crore. In 2017-18, the budget allocated was Rs 976 crore, but it released only Rs 740 crore.

In 2018-19, it allocated Rs 3,500 crore and released only Rs 740 crore to the industries. Of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Andhra Pradesh has secured 17th rank in ‘zero hunger’. "To improve it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced door delivery of packed rice in Srikakulam district and the same will be implemented across the State from March or April next year," he said. “The State’s rank in SDG-6 (water and sanitation) is 16. To overcome this, we will soon launch water grid system. For SDG-11 (sustainable cities and communities), the State holds 26th rank. Even North-East States are ahead of us,” the minister said.

He also criticised "TDP propaganda" on sand problem. "I agree that there is a sand scarcity in the State. It is because of the prevalence of rains and floods over the past few days. However, the government is doing its best to supply sand to the customers," Buggana said.

The TDP government’s policies put the power distribution companies (Discoms) in jeopardy. The the previous government has not given Rs 950 crore subsidy to Discoms and other Rs 5,000 crore electricity bills have not been given. The result: the Discoms' loss has been increased from Rs 7,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15,000 crore by 2018-19, he said.