Expert panel finds irregularities to the tune of Rs 30,000 crores in Amaravati?

VIJAYAWADA: Four months after being appointed to examine the processes followed by the previous Telugu Desam government in tendering, launching and executing engineering works across various departments, the expert committee reportedly submitted its recommendations to the state government with regard to infrastructure projects in the capital.

While the exact contents of the report are to be officially confirmed, YSRC leaders claimed that the committee recommended review of each and every project proposed in Amaravati citing ‘irregularities and wasteful expenditure’ to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.



The committee, comprising retired engineers and structural engineering experts Abdul Basheer, L Narayana Reddy, P Suryaprakash, P Subbaraya Sharma, FCS Peter, I Adisheshu and ISN Raju, is said to have informed the government that the engineering works proposed in Amaravati were against several norms and standard practices, and that their cost was escalated beyond necessity.

YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu claimed that the figure Rs 30,000 crore was estimated by the committee after factoring in issues like insider trading, unnecessary projects, hiking of project costs without a reason and others. For the record, the previous government had planned to take up projects worth Rs 51,000 crore in the first phase.

It had awarded 68 projects, through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), worth Rs 35,847 crore.

Of them, only eight, including temporary high court, a few major roads, APCRDA office and others, managed to achieve progress over 50 per cent. Of the remaining, at least 20 remained non-starters with less than one per cent progress.

Though the retired engineers’ committee reportedly recommended review of all engineering projects with less than 25 per cent of progress, it is said that it has left the decision to the State government with regard to the projects which have managed over 70-75 per cent progress in execution.



While one government source confirmed to TNIE the submission of the report, efforts to reach Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botch Satyanarayana or MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao or the members of the expert committee, were in vain.

For the record, the YSRC government, soon after taking over the charge, appointed an expert panel on June 14 to look into all the engineering projects across all departments, including APCRDA, and make a necessary action plan for projects which managed less than 25 per cent physical progress.



The government initially asked the panel to submit its report in 45 days, but later extended the time as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the members to first review the Polavaram project. The committee recommended termination of contracts and reverse tendering in case of the national project.

Another committee, of urban design experts, appointed on September 13 to prepare a blue print for capital development, has also begun consultations. The committee, it is learnt, met in Vijayawada on Wednesday, and will soon tour across the 13 districts to interact with the stakeholders. Later, it will give a report on where and how the capital has to be developed.

‘Capital decision based on panel suggestions’



Amid speculation that capital would be shifted, MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said an expert committee on capital would tour all districts and seek suggestions and opinion of people.



It has been asked to submit its report within six weeks and based on its recommendation, the government will take a decision on the capital, he said in Vizag on Wednesday.