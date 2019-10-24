Government hospitals to be modernised: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Medical and Health department would be modified to provide the best medical services across the State, said Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) at a review meeting held at the DRDA meeting hall here.

“Our government, under the able leadership of CM Jagan, is going to establish a Kidney disease research centre along with a new medical college in the Markapur area. We are making plans to take up the modernisation of all government hospitals with Rs 100 crore fund soon," the minister added at the meeting with the district medical and health department.

Nani added that the government was going to develop hospitals in Dornala, Darsi and Cumbhum with Rs 3 crore fund for each. Similarly, Yerragondapalem hospital will be developed with Rs 23 crore estimations, development works at Giddaluru hospital will be taken up with Rs 24 crore funds, Markapur with Rs 20 crore, Cheemakurthy with Rs 6 crore and Kandukuru hospital will be developed with Rs 7 crore estimations.

"I am visiting all districts and taking suggestions and advises from the senior medical officers to strengthen government hospitals. Our government has allocated Rs 500 crore to the YSR Arogya Sri scheme and paid all dues. From January 1, all 108 and 104 vehicles are going to be fully functional across the State. We are going to implement the reverse tendering process in all medical and health-related contracts to save public’s money," the deputy CM explained. He appealed to all Health department staff to serve public sincerely.