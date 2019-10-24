Heavy rain likely  in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region in two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Very heavy rain is likely to lash districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region in the coming two days.

On Wednesday, heavy rain was recorded in many areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The highest average rainfall of 63.8 mm was recorded in Visakhapatnam, followed by 60.2 mm in East Godavari, 45.9 mm in West Godavari, 36.3 mm in Srikakulam, 28.5 mm in Krishna, 24.1 mm in Vizianagaram and 14.3 mm in Guntur.

Currently, the upper air cyclonic circulation, which has extended up to mid tropospheric level and tilting southwestwards, is likely to move north- northwestwards towards north coast of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area (LPA) over west central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, now lies over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric level and is tilting southwestwards. It is likely to move north-northwestwards towards north AP coast.

Under its influence, there will be heavy to very heavy rain in districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari of districts coastal Andhra Pradesh. There will also be thunderstorm and lightning activity in coastal AP and Rayalaseema.