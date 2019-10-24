Maoists kill tribal man branding him as informer

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 42-year-old tribal was allegedly killed by Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer. The incident took place in the outskirts of Kumkumapudi village of Vizag Agency on Tuesday night.

The deceased, T Lambayya from Peddapadu (GK Veedhi mandal) was a Naxalite himself for 10-12 years, police said. Even as he became a farmer to earn his livelihood, Maoists regularly approached him asking him to join the banned CPI (Maoist) party again, it was learnt. When Lambayya refused to go back, some Maoists shot him, branding him as a police informer. This was the second such incident reported this week. A few days ago, a tribal was killed near Chitrakayaputtu village of Visakhapatnam Agency, after he was branded a police informer. Lambayya’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. A case was registered.