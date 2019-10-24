Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue officials seal 50 of 70 firecracker units in East Godavari district

Meanwhile, none of the firecracker manufacturing units in the State were given licences to produce 'green crackers' as per the Supreme Court’s directives.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police checking firecrackers stored at an illegal godown at Jammavaram village in Krishna district on Wednesday

Police checking firecrackers stored at an illegal godown at Jammavaram village in Krishna district on Wednesday I Express

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District police and revenue officials sealed 50 out of total 70 firecracker units in East Godavari district, State’s hub of firecracker manufacturing units, during recently-conducted checks.

Speaking to TNIE, district superintendent of police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said, “The Revenue department had given licences to 70 manufacturing units, including small, medium and large ones, after the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Fire department gave a green signal, following necessary checks. After getting the licence, the unit owners were expected to take necessary safety measures mentioned under the Explosives Act (1884). But as these units were not following them, they were sealed.”

More than four labourers working in one unit, no fire extinguishing equipment, absence of technical engineer at the unit, excessive quantity of explosive materials being stuffed inside crackers, etc., were some of the rules flouted. Surprisingly, not a single minor labourer was rescued from any of these units.
“We were cautious while conducting raids so that if any minor was working, then they could be rescued without the owners coming to know about it. But we did not find anybody below 18 years of age working at any of the manufacturing units and godowns,” the SP said.

Two out of the 24 manufacturing units in West Godavari district (WG) were given licence and found to be flouting the rules, while 10 others were sealed for running the units without proper licences. “After the Supreme Court’s strict orders, the departments entrusted with keeping checks on firecracker units have become stricter. Therefore, we conduct raids almost every day,” said WG SP Navadeep Singh Grewal, while sharing details with TNIE. Despite no seizures of illegal manufacturing units being registered in Krishna district, 13 persons were taken into preventive custody for illegally storing firecrackers there.

"We do not have any manufacturing unit except for one legal unit in Krishna district. Still, we have several godowns, which need to be checked thoroughly. Till date, crackers worth Rs 10,535,000 have been seized in the district. We are conducting raids rigorously to keep illegal manufacturers and dealers away from the markets, where crackers are sold," said district SP Ravindranath Babu.

Meanwhile, none of the firecracker manufacturing units in the State were given licences to produce ‘green crackers’ as per the Supreme Court’s directives. “Despite the Apex court’s directive, none of the manufacturers were found fit to be able to produce them and therefore the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and local officials could not give any licence,” said BSS Prasad, chairperson of APPCB.

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized

VIJAYAWADA: Veerulapadu police seized firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh illegally stored in a warehouse on Wednesday. Upon receiving tip from sources, a police team raided the place and seized firecracker stocks from warehouse in Jammavaram village. As per police, accused Satyam runs a private enterprise and did not possess any permission for storing firecrackers

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Pollution Control Board East Godavari Andhra Pradesh firecracker units Andhra Pradesh Diwali
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp