Home States Andhra Pradesh

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Srisailam temple in Kurnool

The RSS chief offered prayers to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swami and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was visited Srisailam temple and planted trees at Nakhsatra vanam in Srisailam on Wednesday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was visited Srisailam temple and planted trees at Nakhsatra vanam in Srisailam on WednesdayI Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Srisailam temple in Kurnool district on Wednesday. The temple priests and officials led by temple executive officer KS Rama Rao welcomed the RSS chief in a traditional manner.

The RSS chief offered prayers to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swami and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The temple priests performed special pujas, including Rudra Abhisekam and Kumkum Archana in both Swami and Ammavari temples.

Later, the temple authorities gave prasadams along with photo and silk clothes to Bhagwat. After the temple darshan, the RSS chief planted a few saplings at the proposed Nakshatra Vanam near the outer ring road of the Srisailam temple.

The temple has proposed to establish Nakshatra Vanam according to the 27 stars such as Ashwini, Bharani, Kruthika, Rohini and others. “Each tree will be planted based on stars,” the temple official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat RSS Srisailam temple
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp