Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed, villages cut off as heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains battered coastal districts leaving two dead and several interior villages cut off and inundating residential colonies in various parts of the State on Wednesday.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bridge near Convent Junction in Visakhapatnam inundated after heavy rain on Wednesday

Bridge near Convent Junction in Visakhapatnam inundated after heavy rain on Wednesday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains battered coastal districts leaving two dead and several interior villages cut off and inundating residential colonies in various parts of the State on Wednesday.

Two persons died in West Godavari district and the brick structure of the 2,000-year-old Maha Stupa at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam collapsed in the heavy rains. The Maha Stupa, situated in the middle of the heritage site, is a major tourist attraction, where the visitors climb the basement to take snaps.

Meanwhile, the localities downstream of Prakasam Barrage were put on alert as more than one lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the barrage and it was expected that the flow would increase by night. With water being released from Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage was receiving 1.5 lakh cusecs of water while 1.25 lakh cusecs was being discharged downstream by lifting 70 gates. With more inflows likely by night, the district administration was put on alert and Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiyaz monitored the situation.

He visited Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday evening and monitored the flood situation. The people of low-lying areas were evacuated  to rescue shelters. He further said the flood situation in the district was increasing and all the required measures were taken.

In Touringpet of Unguturu mandal of West Godavari district, two persons were killed after a rain-soaked house collapsed on them. According to police, 67-year-old P Raghavamma was living in the house and with the continuous rains for the past two days, the mud roof of the house started leaking. She asked one of her neighbours S Srinu to cover a plastic sheet on the roof. When he was covering the sheet, the house collapsed on the duo leading to their instantaneous death.

Similarly, in East Godavari, an average rainfall of 67.2 mm was recorded resulting in inundation of low-lying areas. Several parts of Kakinada town got inundated with rainwater.

In Visakhapatnam district, rainwater entered several houses in low-lying areas while a portion of a building near Victoria Government Hospital collapsed. The district administration declared holiday for schools in view of the rains. Visakhapatnam district recorded 63.8 mm rainfall, while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram recorded 36.3 mm and 24.1 mm respectively.

Toll free numbers

The district officials have set up toll free numbers. If anyone faces any problem, they can call these numbers, according to East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

  • Collectorate in Kakinada: 18004253077
  • Sub-collector office Rajamahendravaram: 0883 - 2442344
  • Sub-collector office Yetapaka: 08748 - 285279
  • ITDA PO Rampachodavaram: 18004252123
  • Amalapuram RDO office: 08856 - 233100
  • Kakinada RDO office: 0884 - 2368100
  • Ramachandrapuram RDO office: 08857 - 245166
  • Control room in Srikakulam: 08922-236947
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam barrage Andhra Pradesh rains Andhra Pradesh rains death
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp