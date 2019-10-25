Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,000 farmer producer organisations to be established in Prakasam

After establishment, the government is going to bring them under the jurisdiction of Village Secretariats.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Farm produce in a wholesale rural market

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Following the directives of the State government, Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar instructed the agriculture department officials to establish 1,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in the district by next year.

Currently, there are 15 FPOs under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), 14 FPOs under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and 15 under the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA), hence total 44 FPOs in the district.

Through these organisations, the government is going to implement all welfare and beneficiary schemes to the farmers from providing quality seeds, sale of agriculture produce to matters of minimum support price.
In order to create awareness among the farmers regarding the FPOs, the Agriculture and ATMA officials are going to conduct a workshop here on the District Agriculture Market Yard premises on October 25. In this regard, several rounds of discussions and meetings have been conducted by the higher authorities.
“By the next year, around 1,000 FPOs should be formed in the district,” Bhaskar instructed the Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Banking officials at one such meeting held recently.

He further said that through the FPOs, authorities are going to provide soil analysis tests, quality seeds, quantity of fertilisers, creating awareness about alternative methods of farming and effective water management will be done. After establishment, the government is going to bring them under the jurisdiction of Village Secretariats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Prakasam district Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar Agricultural Technology Management Agency ATMA National Bank for Agriculture Rural Development NABARD
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp