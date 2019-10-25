Andhra Pradesh government forms Madya Vimochana Prachara panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders constituting a committee for creating public awareness on the ill effects of alcohol consumption. The State-level committee, christened ‘Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee’ will have a term for two years.

It will also study the policies of prohibition implemented in other States and submit a report to the government, which is planning to implement prohibition in the State in a phased manner.

The panel members

V Lakshmana Reddy — Chairman

Commissioner of Prohibition &

Excise — Member/Convener

Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare — Member

Commissioner, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad — Member

Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty — Member

Director of Enforcement (Proh. & Excise) — Member

Managing Director, A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited — Member