Andhra Pradesh to get second Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology in Nellore

Union Minister Gowda inaugurates Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology campus at Surampalli

Published: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the inauguration of CIPET building at Surampalli in Krishna district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has announced setting up of second Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology ( CIPET ) centre in the State at Naidupeta in Nellore district.

He was speaking after inaugurating CIPET Centre Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS) at Surampalli village in Gannavaram of Krishna district, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“At present, 65 per cent of the country’s youth are under the age of 35. By 2025, their number is expected to reach 173 million, which signifies the importance of youth in the country. I am confident that India will be on top of the world by giving employment to the youth,” Gowda said.

The Union Minister said the chemical industry sector in the country worth $163 billion is expected to grow $304 billion by 2025, with a growth of 9.3 per cent. The chemical industry has ample opportunities to provide jobs for the youth and boost the economy, he opined.

The Union Minister said the Centre was planning to set up CIPETs across the country.  “In all, 37 CIPETs are functioning across the country and we are planning to establish five more in the coming years. Under the initiative, CIPET Kochi (Kerala) will be dedicated to the nation on October 31,” Gowda said. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that providing employment for the youth in the State was the utmost priority of the government.

“A law has been enacted to allocate 75 per cent of jobs in the industries to the local candidates. Skill development centres will be established in 25 Parliamentary constituencies to train youth as per the industry needs,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that CIPET, which is offering degree and diploma courses in plastic technology, is also giving skill development training to youth.    

CIPET campus at Surampalli village was built at a cost of `50 crore. This is a joint project between the State and the Centre. The foundation for the CIPET campus was laid in 2015 and since then classes were being conducted on a rented premises in Vijayawada.

Earlier, Gowda and Jagan inspected the premises and interacted with students after examining the models made by them out of recycled plastics. The duo also planted saplings on the CIPET premises.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Vellampalli Srinivas, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu, MLAs K Parthasarathi, Malladi Vishnu, M Jaganmohan Rao, K Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, and other officials attended the event.

CIPET campus at Surampalli village
CIPET campus at Surampalli village was built at a cost of `50 crore
This is a joint project between the State and the Centre
 The foundation for the CIPET campus was laid in 2015 and since then classes were being conducted on a rented premises in Vijayawada
 37 CIPETs are functioning across the country
 CIPET is offering degree and diploma courses in plastic technology
 CIPET Vijayawada has been offering skill development training to youth across the State
 Skill development training imparted to 1,500 candidates  in the State so far 

