CM Jagan Reddy cancels deputations in medical department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to cancel all deputations in the Medical and Health and Family Welfare departments. The decision was taken after health services was affected due to mispositioning of specialist doctors and several doctors working on deputation. The Chief Minister directed the officials working on deputation and other duty (OD) should be positioned in their original place of duty with immediate effect.

He also directed the officials to allot required staff to critical care units without any delay. He also wanted the officials to undertake critical review of staff requirements of every operational unit at all levels, identify appropriate human resources required and propose the right placement of staff to the Chief Minister’s Office. Immediate action must be taken to fill the vacant posts and report additional posts wherever required.

“No professional of the department shall work in a unit other than his or her specialisation,’’ the CM said.