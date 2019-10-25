Demerger: APSPDCL gets Anantapur, Kurnool regions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government formally approved the demerger of the APCPDCL (now Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) and transferred Anantapur and Kurnool regions, which were with APCPDCL, to APSPDCL.

According to an order issued by Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant on Thursday, the State approved the demerger proposals of APCPDCL (in erstwhile State), which was already approved by the expert committee constituted to look into the matter.

The order further noted that the committee had examined the demerger proposal in detail last year and found it to be in order.

It approved it and communicated a copy of the approved proposal for taking further necessary action to the State government, which cleared it on Thursday.

For the record, the State government, after bifurcation, had issued guidelines in May, 2014, to facilitate apportionment of assets and liabilities between APCPDCL and APSPDCL on account of transfer of two districts of Anantapur and Kurnool from the former to the latter. The respective Boards of Directors of the discoms subsequently agreed for the transfer and submitted the same to the expert committee for taking necessary action.