Home States Andhra Pradesh

Food vendors using plastic will be fined, says Andhra's Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Earlier in the day, the CS also took stock of the progress of the houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Published: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam directed the officials concerned to chalk out a plan to collect a fee from the vendors who use plastic to sell food packets, and use the money for environmental conservation. He also instructed them to ensure effective waste collection from houses to turn it into compost.

In a review meeting on the steps taken to comply with the norms of National Green Tribunal (NGT) at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Secretary told the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to prepare a time-bound plan for ensuring complete compliance to the green panel’s directives.

On the occasion, the MAUD commissioner GSRK Vijay Kumar explained that out of the 36 lakh urban houses, wastes segregation was being done in 28.79 lakh houses. He added that a monitoring system on waste collection would be in place by December.

He further explained that waste-to-energy plants were also being set up. While one was established in Guntur, another is being readied in Visakhapatnam, Vijay Kumar noted.

Earlier in the day, the CS also took stock of the progress of the houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam National Green Tribunal NGT GSRK Vijay Kumar Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY MAUD
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp