One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: One person was washed away in Srikakulam district as rains continued to lash several parts of the State on Thursday. Prakasam Barrage has been receiving heavy inflows and the Krishna district administration issued first level warning and shifted people in the low-lying areas to safer places.

Gasya Vasu (47), a resident of Sariyapalli in Mandasa mandal, was swept away in Bonalagedda stream. According to police, Vasu, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, was crossing the stream when he was washed away.

In East Godavari district, floodwater released from Suddagadda Vagu flowed over the highway in Annavaram and Pithapuram mandals. Yeleru canal was also overflowing, disrupting traffic. Cotton, paddy and other crops were inundated in Prathipadu mandal of East Godavari district.

In West Godavari, heavy rain lashed Konaseema and other parts, inundating crops. Amalapuram experienced heavy rain on the fourth consecutive day and many residential colonies were flooded. The highest rainfall of 156.4 mm was recorded in Amalapuram and lowest rainfall of 5.8 mm in Nellipaka Agency area.

In Rajamahendravaram, low-lying areas were flooded forcing people to stay indoors. Pampa and Tandava reservoirs filled to the brim due to heavy rains for the past couple of days. With incessant rains in catchment areas, heavy floodwater is entering Yeleru reservoir and the water level is at a dangerous mark. Keeping in view the IMD’s forecast of heavy rains for the next few days, the authorities of Yeleru reservoir are releasing the excess water.

Pattabhirama Chowdary, the assistant engineer of Yeleru, said, “As we expect more rains and floodwater flow in the next 2-3 days, we have alerted everybody and water level in the reservoir is being maintained at 86.56 meters. As a precautionary measure, people living in low-lying areas of Kirlampudi, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Kothapalli, Peddapuram and other mandals have been put on high alert.

Two gates of Tandava reservoir in Visakhapatnam district were lifted on Thursday, for the first time in seven years, according to officials.

Following heavy rains for the last three days, the reservoir was brimming with water. As the water level touched 379 feet as against full reservoir level of 380 feet the decision was taken to release water.

Low pressure persists, rain to continue for the next 24 hours

Visakhapatnam: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue in the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours. On Thursday, a well-marked low-pressure area over Coastal Andhra Pradesh lies over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining area of south Odisha and west-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, there will be heavy rains in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari. Also, there is a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning activity in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in view the low pressure, fishermen of Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Boulder slide disrupts train service on KK line

Visakhapatnam: Due to heavy rains, a small boulder fell between Chimidipalli and Borra caves area of the KK line on Thursday, damaging the overhead equipment. Railway officials immediately took up the restoration works. Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger at Araku and Araku-Visakhapatnam special train at Borra caves were stopped as the KK line was blocked. Because of the incessant rain in the area, the restoration works might continue till Thursday night. As the works are getting delayed and passengers were stranded for many hours, railway officials diverted Araku-Visakhapatnam special train which was halted at Borra caves to run via Koraput, Rayagada and Vizianagaram.