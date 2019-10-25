Only god knows about Andhra Pradesh’s move for merger of RTC with state government: KCR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh is experimenting with the proposal to merge the State-run Road Transport Corporation with the government.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on the ongoing TSRTC strike in Telangana, KCR said, “An experiment is going on in AP. Nothing has happened there. They have just formed a committee, which will submit its report in three to six months and no one knows what will be the outcome.’’

“I am speaking about Chief Minister Jagan only. What they did? They just issued an order and formed a committee. Only god knows what will happen (to it),’’ he reiterated.