Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revised Cost Estimates of Finance Ministry likely to approve Polavaram detailed project report

He presented before the committee the State’s plan to complete the Polavaram project execution within 2.5 years.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a positive sign, the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) committee of the Union Ministry of Finance, examining the revised detailed project report (DPR) of Polavaram project, has decided to reverify all the particulars submitted by the AP government and recommend its approval to the Union cabinet. The process of recommendation is likely to take a week or two, officials said.

“The committee said it would reverify all the details the State has sent so far and recommend the revised DPR’s approval to the Union cabinet. It said today’s meeting was the last RCE committee meeting with the State. The committee is positive and if there are any further queries, it said it would reexamine the submitted documents,” Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, who participated in the RCE meeting in New Delhi, told TNIE on Thursday. He presented before the committee the State’s plan to complete the Polavaram project execution within 2.5 years.

If the RCE committee recommends the same cost of Rs 55,548 crore approved by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be known only after the verification process. However, there are chances for the RCE to give approval for a lesser quantum, officials said.

Once the revised DPR gets Union cabinet’s approval, it will be referred to the Finance Ministry for the release of funds. The ministry will in turn release the funds through NABARD.

For the record, the State government had submitted the revised DPR to the Centre in August, 2017. After a series of meetings, the Centre had given its clearance in February this year for Rs 55,548 crore. Later, it was sent for RCE committee’s concurrence, which sought more details from the State as the cost drastically escalated from the previous approved cost of Rs 16,010 crore in 2010-11. The committee also sought an audit of the expenditure made on the project prior to March 31, 2014, before Polavaram being declared a national project. The State Water Resources department had furnished all the details -- especially that led to the increase in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) cost -- over a month ago, and requested the RCE committee to convene the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revised Cost Estimates RCE Union Ministry of Finance detailed project report Polavaram project AP government
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp