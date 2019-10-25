Sathya Sai Mandir inaugurated in Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), along with Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, trustee RJ Ratnakar, inaugurated Sri Sathya Sai Mandir and the RO plant at Ramakrishnapuram in Eluru on Thursday. The Deputy CM unfurled Prasanthi flag at the mandir and lauded the selfless services of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation. He also offered special prayers at Sri Sathya Sai Mandir.

Speaking to the media here, Ratnakar said that several welfare activities are being run under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust in various fields, such as education, medical services and drinking water projects across the world.

Inspired by the divine ideology of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, lakhs of Sri Sathya Sai Sevadal (volunteers) and followers rendered services to the needy through registered Sathya Sai centres in over 150 countries, he observed.

“Medical help is being extended to over 400 villages across the country through integrated medical camps in the remote tribal villages and free medicines were distributed and patients are brought to cities if they need advanced medical treatment, which is also extended free of cost by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation,” Ratnakar explained.

He maintained that free lunch is being provided by Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation to the attendants of patients at the government hospitals. Around 5,000 people are being given free lunch in over 16 centres across AP by the organisation,” he added.