Two get life term in double murder case

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Two accused in the double murder case were awarded life imprisonment by the Additional Anantpur District Sessions Judge here on Thursday. According to police, two convicts Mallayya alias Kunti Mallayya of Karnataka State and S Narayanappa were sentenced to life imprisonment in the double murder case.

The accused murdered Akula Satish and Jangam Basava Raju at the residence of M Pedda Thimma Reddy at Atmakur on May 19, 2016. After killing Satish and Basava Raju, the duo decamped with gold jewellery and cash.

The Atmakur police registered a double murder case on May 20, 2016.