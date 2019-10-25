Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag city task force nab drug peddlers

Vicky came to his girlfriend Siri’s house in Visakhapatnam with MDMA tablets.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:59 AM

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city task force raided a house in Lalitha Colony of Dabagardens, caught four persons, including a woman and seized narcotic drugs. On Thursday, police commissioner RK Meena held a press meet to disclose the details.

The team seized 1 gram MDMA powder, two pieces of LSD blots, 30  Alprazolam tablets, 20 ganja packets in the form of jip locks and 2 kg of ganja (loose) from their possession.

The four have been identified as Bikki Narendra Babu alias Vicky, Ch Raju alias Pottiraju, Vennela Venkata Rao and Manyam Seetha alias Siri. All the accused sell the drugs to youth of Vizag.

According to ACP Trinad Rao, Vicky, a native of Tadigadapa of Vijayawada is a drug peddler, who used to purchase drugs from Bengaluru and Goa and sell them in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Previously, he was booked in a drug abuse case by Hennur police in Bengaluru and was released on bail. He is also a close associate of Ananth and Hemanth, the main accused in the recent drug abuse case in Vijayawada.



